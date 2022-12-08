Nine dead, 1,148 injured in 1,117 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,148 others injured in 1,117 road traffic crashes in the province.

Out of this 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

Further, the analysis showed that 590 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 272 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad 72 with 81 victims.

According to the data 967 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 25 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.