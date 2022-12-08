UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead, 1,148 Injured In 1,117 Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Nine dead, 1,148 injured in 1,117 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :At least nine people were killed and 1,148 others injured in 1,117 road traffic crashes in the province.

Out of this 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Thursday.

Further, the analysis showed that 590 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 419 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 280 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 272 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad 72 with 81 victims.

According to the data 967 motorbikes, 83 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 23 vans, nine passenger buses, 25 trucks and 94 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

1 hour ago
 2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practiceâ€™ complete at ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

1 hour ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

1 hour ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.