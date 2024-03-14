Open Menu

Nine Dead, 1,180 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) At least nine people were killed and 1,180 others injured in 1,123 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 558 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 622 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 668 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 273 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 87 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 997 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 24 vans, six passenger buses, 28 truck and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

