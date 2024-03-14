Nine Dead, 1,180 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) At least nine people were killed and 1,180 others injured in 1,123 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 558 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 622 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The analysis showed that 668 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 368 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 273 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 84 accidents and 87 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 78 victims.
According to the data, 997 motorbikes, 77 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 24 vans, six passenger buses, 28 truck and 90 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU seminar emphasizes AI learning to cope with future challenges49 seconds ago
-
RO announces Senate Election schedule for 12 seats of Sindh54 seconds ago
-
Vote count begins of Senate by-polls57 seconds ago
-
PM made strategy for Rural, Urban centers: Musadiq Malik1 minute ago
-
34 shopkeepers held over violation of price control in Quetta1 minute ago
-
Public notice for bye-poll on vacant NA, PK seats to be issued on Mar 1511 minutes ago
-
Call for action against smuggled drugs, unregistered surgical tools11 minutes ago
-
Minister holds introductory meeting with Excise Secretary, DG11 minutes ago
-
Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan11 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat' tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
Provincial govt still didn't allocate funds to local governments: Mayor Mardan11 minutes ago
-
US Navy ship arrives Pakistan to conduct sea exercise with Pak Navy21 minutes ago