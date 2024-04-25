Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Nine persons were killed and 1,318 others injured in 1,276 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 711 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 755 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians and 406 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics show that 294 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 3,603 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 101 accidents in Faisalabad with 104 victims, and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 77 victims.

According to the data, 1,129 motorbikes, 79 auto-rickshaws, 124 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, 27 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.