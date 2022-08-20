Nine dead, 17 injured in rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Nine persons were killed and 17 others were injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of the province, said casualties updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

The Authority has started distribution of relief goods among the rain affected people of district DI Khan, Khyber and South Waziristan.

PDMA has set up four relief campuses in DI Khan and has released Rs30 million to rains and flood affectees.

The Authority said that the district administrations of the affected districts including DI Khan, Chitral, Kohistan, Khyber and South Waziristan were taking measures to provide relief to rains and flood affected people.

It said," PDMA is monitoring the whole situation and on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administrations and agencies concerned have been put on high alert."