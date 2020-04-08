Nine dead, 582 injured in 533 road accidents in Punjab

At least nine persons were killed while 582 others sustained injuries in 533 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed while 582 others sustained injuries in 533 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 326 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 256 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site.

The analysis showed that 227 drivers, 15 underage drivers, 87 pedestrians, and 277 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 111 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 109 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 46 in Multan with 57 victims and at third Faisalabad with 42 accidents and 49 victims.

According to the data, 480 motorbikes, 50 auto-rickshaws, 40 motorcars, 10 vans, one passenger bus, 14 trucks and 61 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.