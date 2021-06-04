Nine dead, 928 injured in 866 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 928 injured in 866 accidents in the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 analysis showed that 385 drivers, 21 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 416 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 220 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and third Multan with 64 accidents and 67 victims.

According to data, 723 motorcycles, 122 rickshaws, 99 cars, 25 vans, four buses, 26 trucks and 90other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.