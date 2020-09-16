UrduPoint.com
Nine Dead, 932 Injured In 826 Road Traffic Crashes In Punjab

Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:39 PM

At least nine persons were killed while 932 injured in 826 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of the Punjab province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :At least nine persons were killed while 932 injured in 826 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total, 571 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 391 minor injured victims were treated on spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 372 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians and 423 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 190 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list followed by 62 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 50 RTCs and 53 victims.

According to the data, 725 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 61 motorcars, 31 vans, 7 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

