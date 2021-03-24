Nine dead, 934 injured in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 934 injured in 856 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 378 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 409 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and third Multan with 46 accidents and 48 victims.

According to data, 678 motorcycles, 126 rickshaws, 170 cars, 42 vans, 12 passenger buses, 31 trucksand 91 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.