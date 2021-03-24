UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Dead, 934 Injured In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:38 PM

Nine dead, 934 injured in Punjab

At least nine people were killed and 934 injured in 856 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 934 injured in 856 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 378 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 156 pedestrians, and 409 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 228 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 248 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and third Multan with 46 accidents and 48 victims.

According to data, 678 motorcycles, 126 rickshaws, 170 cars, 42 vans, 12 passenger buses, 31 trucksand 91 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken to Say in NATO Speech US Will Not Force Al ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Rostec to Present World's First Electric ..

6 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Could Be Platform to Discuss ..

6 minutes ago

YouGov Poll Reveals 54% of Respondents Consider Ru ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.