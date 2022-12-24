Nine dead, 988 injured in 935 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Atleast nine persons were killed and 988 injured in 935 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this 518 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 470 minor injured victims were treated on the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 486 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 105 pedestrians, and 406 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 198 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 209 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan 57 with 55 victims.

According to the data 784 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 134 motorcars, 24 vans, 05 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.