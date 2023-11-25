Open Menu

Nine Dead Due To Fire At Multi-storey Shopping Mall In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2023 | 12:24 PM

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

Approximately 46 people were successfully evacuated from the building, but concerns linger over the possibility of additional individuals still trapped within the premises.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) At least nine people died in a devastating fire incident at the multi-storey shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi on Saturday morning.

The fire, which originated on the fourth floor, rapidly spread to other levels, making rescue operations challenging for emergency responders dealing with thick smoke.

Approximately 46 people were successfully evacuated from the building, but concerns linger over the possibility of additional individuals still trapped within the premises.

The injured, numbering seven in critical condition, are currently being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The source of the fire is reported to be an electricity generator installed on the rooftop, leading to extensive damage to several shops within the mall. Besides it, the incident prompted a suspension of electricity in the surrounding area.

To combat the blaze, emergency services deployed two snorkels, eight fire tenders, and two bowsers as part of the rescue operation.

Despite the hurdles, authorities have managed to bring the fire under control, and efforts are now focused on the ongoing cooling process.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Fire Electricity Road Died Rashid From

Recent Stories

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

4 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

12 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

13 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

13 hours ago
Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

13 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

13 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

13 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

13 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

13 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan