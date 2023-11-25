Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Approximately 46 people were successfully evacuated from the building, but concerns linger over the possibility of additional individuals still trapped within the premises.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2023) At least nine people died in a devastating fire incident at the multi-storey shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi on Saturday morning.

The fire, which originated on the fourth floor, rapidly spread to other levels, making rescue operations challenging for emergency responders dealing with thick smoke.

The injured, numbering seven in critical condition, are currently being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The source of the fire is reported to be an electricity generator installed on the rooftop, leading to extensive damage to several shops within the mall. Besides it, the incident prompted a suspension of electricity in the surrounding area.

To combat the blaze, emergency services deployed two snorkels, eight fire tenders, and two bowsers as part of the rescue operation.

Despite the hurdles, authorities have managed to bring the fire under control, and efforts are now focused on the ongoing cooling process.