UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead, Six Injured In Rain-flood Related Incidents In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Nine dead, six injured in rain-flood related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Nine people were killed and six others injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday.

It said that eight houses were damaged partially and three others were completely destroyed while district administration and concerned agencies were busy in the relief operation.

Tank, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat and Dir Upper are the worst affected districts of flood.

It further said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan more relief goods have been dispatched to the flood affected districts.

The authority has dispatched 35 trucks of relief goods to D.

I. Khan and nine trucks to Upper Chitral while 2000 tents, 200 mattresses. 2000 tarpaulins and 2000 food packages have also been transported to D.I. Khan. The food packages contain wheat, milk powder, pulses, rice, ghee, chilli powder, sugar and tea leafs.

Similarly, 200 tents, 400 mattresses, 350 blankets, 50 kitchen sets, 200 plastic mats, 200 hygiene kits, 30 quilts and 150 buckets had been dispatched to Chitral Upper.

The authority said that steps were being taken to reopen closed roads in Shangla, Swat and Dir Upper while four relief camps had been established in D.I. Khan and more camps were being established.

Similarly, relief camps had also been established at Amakhel and Paizo areas of district Tank and Lakki Marwat.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Swat Chitral Dir Upper Lakki Marwat Shangla Tank Wheat

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

6 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

6 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.