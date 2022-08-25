Nine dead, six injured in rain-flood related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Nine people were killed and six others injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Thursday.

It said that eight houses were damaged partially and three others were completely destroyed while district administration and concerned agencies were busy in the relief operation.

Tank, D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat and Dir Upper are the worst affected districts of flood.

It further said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan more relief goods have been dispatched to the flood affected districts.

The authority has dispatched 35 trucks of relief goods to D.

I. Khan and nine trucks to Upper Chitral while 2000 tents, 200 mattresses. 2000 tarpaulins and 2000 food packages have also been transported to D.I. Khan. The food packages contain wheat, milk powder, pulses, rice, ghee, chilli powder, sugar and tea leafs.

Similarly, 200 tents, 400 mattresses, 350 blankets, 50 kitchen sets, 200 plastic mats, 200 hygiene kits, 30 quilts and 150 buckets had been dispatched to Chitral Upper.

The authority said that steps were being taken to reopen closed roads in Shangla, Swat and Dir Upper while four relief camps had been established in D.I. Khan and more camps were being established.

Similarly, relief camps had also been established at Amakhel and Paizo areas of district Tank and Lakki Marwat.