Nine Dealers Booked Over Selling Fertilizer On High Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The agriculture department has registered cases against nine fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer at high rates.

Director of Agriculture Extension, Mahar Abid Hussain, informed us that the crackdown was underway against dealers for selling fertilizer at higher prices.

He said that self-imposed rates enhanced by fertilizer companies would not be acceptable.

The district and tehsil officers of agriculture have been issued orders to take strict action against fertilizer dealers for violating the law.

He directed the district deputy controllers and assistant controllers of tehsil to ensure the sale of fertilizer to the farmers at fixed rates.

Mahar Abid Hussain said that our teams were active in the field, and cases have been registered against nine dealers for selling fertilizers at high prices, and they have also been arrested.

