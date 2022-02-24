UrduPoint.com

Nine Die Of Corona, 324 New Cases In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Nine people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Thursday while 324 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Nine people lost their lives due to coronavirus on Thursday while 324 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 500,137 while total number of deaths had been recorded 13,479 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 189 cases in Lahore, one in Bahawalnagar, six in Bahawalpur, four in Dera Ghazi Khan,19 in Faisalabad, four in Gujranwala, two in Gujrat,14 in Jhelum, one in Kasur, four in Khoshab, one in Layyah, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, six in Multan,one in Muzaffargarh, four in Nankana Sahib, three in Okara, two in Pakpatan, 17 in Rawalpindi, seven in Rahimyar Khan, five in Sahiwal, four in Sargodha,13 in Sheikhupura,two in Toba Tek Singh, one in Vehari and four new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,037,998 tests so far while 478,767 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.

