Nine Died, 69 Injured In Different Incidents In Punjab

Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:53 PM



As many as nine people lost their lives and 69 others sustained injuries in various road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 )

According to a private channel, a passenger van overturned in Renala Khurd due to over speeding in which result four people died and 20 injured.

In another incident two people died and 15 injured when a passenger bus overturned in Mianwali, whereas a speedy bus rammed into a tree which claimed two lives and 18 others injured in Pakpattan.

In another accident a bus overturned due to over speeding at Khushab in result the bus driver died on the spot while 16 others injured.

Police said the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

More Stories From Pakistan

