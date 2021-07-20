Nine died, 69 injured in different incidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as nine people lost their lives and 69 others sustained injuries in various road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

According to a private channel, a passenger van overturned in Renala Khurd due to over speeding in which result four people died and 20 injured.

In another incident two people died and 15 injured when a passenger bus overturned in Mianwali, whereas a speedy bus rammed into a tree which claimed two lives and 18 others injured in Pakpattan.

In another accident a bus overturned due to over speeding at Khushab in result the bus driver died on the spot while 16 others injured.

Police said the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.