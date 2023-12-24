Nine dies as house catches fire in Abbottabad: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) At least nine members of a family died after their house caught fire and collapsed in Abbottabad district on Sunday.

Police said the unfortunate incident occurred at Tarhairi village, Abbottabad, in the wee hours of Sunday when the family of Zakir Abbasi was fast asleep.

The deceased included a woman, her four sons, and four daughters. The officials of the Mangal police station, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Police said the house, which was made out of wood, caught fire after a short circuit and then collapsed, killing nine on the spot.