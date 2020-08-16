UrduPoint.com
Nine driver constables promoted to rank of head constable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The departmental promotion committee headed by Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP), Adeel Hussain Chandio has accorded approval for the promotion of nine driver constables to the rank of head constables.

According to the police spokesman, a meeting of five-member committee headed by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio was held at Police Headquarters.

Superintendent of Police special Branch, Noorul Haq Rind, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hali road Aurangzeb Abassi, MTO Ali Hassan Panhwer, Sheet Clerk Bashir Hussain Shah and In-charge IT Fayaz Memom were the members of the committee.

After examining the performance and departmental record of nine driver constables, committee accorded approval for their promotion to the next grade as head constable.

The SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio, on the occasion, greeted all promoting officials and hoped that they would discharge their duties with commitment and dedication.

