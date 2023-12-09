Nine drug dealer arrested, narcotics recovered

During the ongoing crackdown against drugs, Mardan police have arrested nine drug dealers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from their possession here on Saturda

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) During the ongoing crackdown against drugs, Mardan police have arrested nine drug dealers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from their possession here on Saturday.

On the directions of DPO Mardan Najibur Rahman Bagwi, police station Kharki arrested one drug dealer Mahin resident of Alo and recovered 818 grams of hashish and 19 grams of ice from his possession, while Takhti Bhai police arrested one drug dealer Akhtar Munir son of Hakeem Khan resident of Kandah Ghar and recovered 1521 grams of hashish from him and registered a case under relevant laws.

During the campaign, Saro Shah police arrested 01 drug dealer Khawaja Hussain son of Gul Akbar resident of Sharifabad and recovered 1002 grams of hashish from his custody and registered a case against him in Saro Shah police station.

In the same way, police station Sadar Police arrested 02 drug dealers Manzoor son of Raz Mohammad resident of Mian Gul Kali and Ismail alias Chota son of Ehsanullah resident of Nisata Road Gharibabad and recovered a total of 925 grams of ice from their possession.

Thana city police during the operation, arrested the accused Zahir Shah, son of Munkin Shah, Feroz son of Alamzeb, resident of Par hoti and Sulaiman son of Mir Ghawas, resident of Baghdada and recovered more than 3 kg of hashish, 569 grams of ice and 302 grams of heroin from their possession.

Sadar police station took action and recovered 1050 grams of hashish from the drug dealer Imran son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Pakistan Chowk and registered a case against him in Sadar police station.

Toru Police arrested Muhammad Israr resident of Faqirabad Sawarian, son of Bahramand, accused of drug trafficking. 752 grams of hashish and 152 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused and he was shifted to Toru police station.

Cases were registered under the prevailing act.