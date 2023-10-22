Open Menu

Nine Drug Dealers Arrested During Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Police have arrested nine drug dealers and recovered more than 09 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Rata Amaral police recovered 1.6 kg of drugs from Ijaz.

Similarly, Bani police held Kamran and recovered 1.4 kg of drugs from his possession and 1.2 kg of drugs from Danyal.

While Gujjar Khan police recovered 1.6 kg 680 drugs from Usman.

Jatali police recovered 1.1 kg of drugs from Waqas.

Following the operation, Naseerabad police nabbed Abdul Qadoos and recovered 550 grams of charas from his possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 560 grams of charas from Haider and 560 grams of charas from Irfan.

Chontra police recovered 560 grams of charas from Babar. After recovering drugs, separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished.

CPO further said that the crackdown will be continued against drug peddlers without any discrimination.

