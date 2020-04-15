Nine drug dealers arrested, narcotics recovered in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :City Police Wednesday arrested nine drug dealers in a crackdown launched on elements involved in different anti social activities including narcotics selling and paddling.

According to police, the arrests were made in various urban and suburban localities of provincial metropolis including Sarband, Gulbahar and Faqirabad.

Police also recovered eight kilogram hashish, one kilogram heroin and ice drug worth thousands of rupees from their possession. Cases have been registered against drug dealers in relevant police stations and investigation in underway.