Nine Drug Dealers, Liquor Supplier Held During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Police arrested nine alleged drug dealers and liquor suppliers, recovering more than two kg drugs from their possession during operation here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

The New Town police held Haris and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his possession. The police also recovered 220 gram heroine from Musa Fayyaz.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad police arrested Usman and recovered 200 gram heroine from his possession. Likewise, the Gujjar Khan police recovered 260 gram heroine from Arshad.

In another crackdown, the Ganjmandi police caught Zafar Iqbal and recovered five liters of liquor from his possession.

The Bani police held Dawood and recovered 10 liters of liquor from him. Similarly, the Sadiqabad police recovered five liters of liquor from Faiz.

The Race Course police recovered five liters of liquor from Nasir, while the Dhamyal police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Harrison.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused arrested.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown against drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be accelerated.

