UrduPoint.com

Nine Drug Peddlers Arrested

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:52 PM

Nine drug peddlers arrested

Police on Thursday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused and recovered 2.

5 kg hash, 50 liters liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore,gun 12 bore and a rifle 8mm from them.

They were identified as-Muhammad Imran,Mudassar, Ghulam Abbas, Raza Maseeh, Muhammad Hussain, Khursheed, Anjum Ali and others.

Cases were registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 seconds ago
 Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

6 minutes ago
 96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter home ..

96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter homes in KP so far

7 minutes ago
 Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Atta ..

Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Attack on Kabul Airport 'Within Ho ..

7 minutes ago
 Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit ..

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

7 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Effo ..

Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Efforts to Enter Russia's Waters N ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.