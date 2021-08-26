Nine drug peddlers arrested

Police on Thursday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested nine accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested nine accused and recovered 2.

5 kg hash, 50 liters liquor, 3 pistols 30 bore,gun 12 bore and a rifle 8mm from them.

They were identified as-Muhammad Imran,Mudassar, Ghulam Abbas, Raza Maseeh, Muhammad Hussain, Khursheed, Anjum Ali and others.

Cases were registered against the accused,while further investigation was underway.