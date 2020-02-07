Nine drug peddlers arrested by East Police Karachi

UrduPoint.com
The East Police have arrested nine alleged drug peddlers and recovered five kilograms of charas and Ice from their possession in routine patrolling during the last 24 hours

The accused were identified as Obaidullah, Sohail, Naimatullah, Waheedullah, Muhammad Abbas, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Shahmir and Muhammad Adnan and recovered five kilogram of charas, 9 gram Ice, a pistol, snatched mobile phone, 100 packets Mawa (chewing tobacco) and 62 kilogram betel nuts, said SSP East Tanveer Alam Odho.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

