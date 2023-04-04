Nine drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday apprehended nine drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession.

Police said Saddar police recovered 2.25 kg hashish from Zulifqar while another drug pusher Qamar Hameed was held from Chak No 105-GB with over 2-kg hashish.

Khurrianwala police conducted a raid in Chak No 266-RB and arrested Ghulam Shabir and Khuram Shahzad besides recovering 2.5 kg hashish.

Police arrested Hussain Ahmed from Chak No 103-JB and recovered 1.75kg hashish whileAmjad was arrested with with 20 liters of liquor as Jhumra police recovered 16 liters of liquorfrom Javed, 17 liters from Amjad, and 18 liters of liquor from Irfan Haider.