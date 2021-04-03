UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Arrested; Over Five Kg Charras Recovered

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:51 PM

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over five kg charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused besides recovering over five kg charras and 13 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused besides recovering over five kg charras and 13 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Ratta Amral police arrested a drug peddler namely Faisal and recovered 1350 grams charras from his possession.

Pirwadhai police held Muhammad Shakeel for carrying 1620 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Bilawal Khan and recovered 1630 grams charras.

City police held Imran Nazir for having 125 grams charras. Gujar Khan police sent behind the bars Ghulam Mohiuddin and recovered 260 grams charras. Jalti police arrested Kamran Aslam with 220 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police held Jan Sher for possessing five liters liquor. Race Course Police netted Ali Haider and recovered three liters liquor while Jatli police apprehended Mujahid Hussain and seized five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Gujar Khan Imran Nazir Ali Haider Ghulam Mohiuddin Shakeel All From Race

Recent Stories

1,001 FIRs lodged in Lahore over corona SOPs viola ..

2 minutes ago

DC Larkana chairs a meeting of DPCC

2 minutes ago

Five-star Albion hammer Chelsea to end Tuchel's un ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 205 in Sindh

2 minutes ago

Shah loses fight at Grand Slam Antalya but set to ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of motorcyclist death ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.