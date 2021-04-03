Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over five kg charras recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused besides recovering over five kg charras and 13 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused besides recovering over five kg charras and 13 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Ratta Amral police arrested a drug peddler namely Faisal and recovered 1350 grams charras from his possession.

Pirwadhai police held Muhammad Shakeel for carrying 1620 grams charras while Waris Khan police rounded up Bilawal Khan and recovered 1630 grams charras.

City police held Imran Nazir for having 125 grams charras. Gujar Khan police sent behind the bars Ghulam Mohiuddin and recovered 260 grams charras. Jalti police arrested Kamran Aslam with 220 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police held Jan Sher for possessing five liters liquor. Race Course Police netted Ali Haider and recovered three liters liquor while Jatli police apprehended Mujahid Hussain and seized five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.