Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held; Police Recover Over 3.5 Kg Charras

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 07:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested nine accused including a female in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers besides recovering over 3500 grams charras, 15 liters liquor and two liquor bottles from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held Arshad with 1620 grams charras, Arslan with 1410 grams charras, Ahsan Ilyas for having 190 grams charras while a female drug peddler namely Saba was netted for possessing 205 grams charras.

Naseerabad police arrested, Shabbir and Irfan for having 220 grams charras. Sadiqabad police nabbed Owais for having five liters liquor while R.A.Bazaar police rounded up Rahol for carrying 10 liters liquor.

New Town police held Yasir and recovered two bottles of liquor from his possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects and the investigation was underway against them.

