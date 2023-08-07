Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Monday arrested nine accused besides recovering over 1935 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five litres liquor and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Monday arrested nine accused besides recovering over 1935 grams charras, eight bottles of liquor, five litres liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Gujar Khan police held Ibrar for having 1385 grams charras and Rawat police netted Shehzad for possessing 550 grams charras.

Mandra police rounded up three, Owais, Umar and Muhammad Zakir for having eight bottles of liquor while Saddar Baroni police seized five liters liquor and nabbed an accused namely Azhar.

Waris Khan police in their operation managed to net a fraudster namely Saddam wanted in a fraud case.

Naseerabad police rounded up a proclaimed offender namely Iftikhar, wanted in a case registered last year.

Kalar Syedan police arrested an accused namely Aqib for carrying fireworks items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.