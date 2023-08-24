Open Menu

Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested nine accused besides recovering over three kg charras, 19 liters & two bottles of liquor and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesperson, Dhamial police held 1800 grams charras and two bottles of liquor from his possession.

Kalar Syedan police rounded up Mazhar Iqbal for having 510 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police netted Saleem with 501 grams charras while Race Course police nabbed Samiullah for having 500 grams charras and Danish for possessing 10 liters liquor.

Airport police also arrested Arslan on recovery of five liters liquor.

Sadiqabad held an accused namely Gilgas for possessing four liters liquor. Rawat police rounded up Waseem with 400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

