Open Menu

Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Sunday, arrested nine accused, besides recovering over seven kg of charras, 18 litres of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a 30-bar pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah, Rawat, Rattaamral, and Mandra police held Muhammad Taj, Abdul Bakar, Abdul Jalil, and Wajid and recovered over seven kg of charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, Bani, Saddar Wah, and Rattaamral police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and rounded up five accused, namely Shakeel, Imran, Ali, Imran, and Nazim, and recovered 18 liters of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a 30-bar pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Taxila police carried out a search operation in 'Ghulab Town', and adjoining areas. The search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects, following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel, including women police, took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 40 houses, four shops, and 35 individuals during the search operation.

The Superintendent of Police, Potohar, said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Bani Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar Shakeel Criminals Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

17 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

18 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

18 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

18 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

18 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan