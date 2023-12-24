Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Sunday, arrested nine accused, besides recovering over seven kg of charras, 18 litres of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a 30-bar pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Saddar Wah, Rawat, Rattaamral, and Mandra police held Muhammad Taj, Abdul Bakar, Abdul Jalil, and Wajid and recovered over seven kg of charras from their possession.

Waris Khan, Bani, Saddar Wah, and Rattaamral police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and rounded up five accused, namely Shakeel, Imran, Ali, Imran, and Nazim, and recovered 18 liters of liquor, a Kalashnikov, a 30-bar pistol, ammunition, and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Taxila police carried out a search operation in 'Ghulab Town', and adjoining areas. The search operation was conducted to maintain law and order and flush out suspects, following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed that senior police officers and police personnel, including women police, took part in the search operation.

Police checked as many as 40 houses, four shops, and 35 individuals during the search operation.

The Superintendent of Police, Potohar, said that police are fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public, and a combing and search operation was done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.