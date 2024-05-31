Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted With 10 Kg Charras, 270 Liters Liquor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Rawalpindi district Police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Friday arrested nine accused besides recovering 10 kg charras, 270 liters liquor and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Abid Majeed for having 1650 grams charras and Babar Khan for possessing 1650 grams charras.
Rawat police rounded up Nisar on recovery of 1260 grams charras and Husnain with 1250 grams charras.
Dhamial police arrested Jameel and recovered 2024 grams charras while Taxila police apprehended an accused namely Tahir Abbas for having 1250 grams charras.
Gujar Khan and Chaki police arrested Naeem and Khurram with 1270 grams charras.
Airport police netted Azam and recovered 270 liters liquor from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
