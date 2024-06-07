Open Menu

Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted With 4 Kg Charras, 40 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested nine accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 40 litres liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Akram for having 1480 grams charras and Ali Raza with 10 litres liquor.

Taxila police rounded up Jabir for possessing 1300 grams charras while Rawat police netted Israr with 706 grams charras.

New Town police arrested Muhammad Ali for having 600 grams charras and Bani police held Amjad on recovery of 550 grams charras.

New Town police also arrested Usman with 10 litres liquor, Rafaqat for having 10 liters liquor and another accused for possessing 10 litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

7 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

16 hours ago
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

16 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

16 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

16 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

16 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

16 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan