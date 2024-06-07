Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested nine accused besides recovering over four kg charras, 40 litres liquor and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Akram for having 1480 grams charras and Ali Raza with 10 litres liquor.

Taxila police rounded up Jabir for possessing 1300 grams charras while Rawat police netted Israr with 706 grams charras.

New Town police arrested Muhammad Ali for having 600 grams charras and Bani police held Amjad on recovery of 550 grams charras.

New Town police also arrested Usman with 10 litres liquor, Rafaqat for having 10 liters liquor and another accused for possessing 10 litres liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.