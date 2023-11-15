Open Menu

Nine Drug Peddlers Held

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Nine drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The district police arrested nine drug peddlers with huge quantities of contraband during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday that the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and nabbed Javed Iqbal,Mudassar,Akmal,Jibran,Mehtab, Allah Yar,Bilal,Asif and another.

The teams also recovered 4.9-kg hashish,65 litre-liqour from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against them and launched investigation.

