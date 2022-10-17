Nine drug peddlers held; over eight kg charras recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Monday arrested nine accused besides recovering over eight kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Muhammad Siddique for having 1650 grams charras while New Town police rounded up Samar Iqbal on recovery of 1,250 kg charras.Westridge police arrested Yasir Naveed and recovered 1,180 grams charras.Similarly, R.A.Bazar police netted Faizan and seized 1,220 grams charras.

Pakhwari police in their operation conducted a raid and nabbed Dawood Shah for having 1,370 grams charras and Umair with 570 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police arrested Nadeem with 630 grams charras.

Chakri and Patriata police arrested Arshad and Anjum Rashid and recovered 920 grams charras.

The spokesman said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.