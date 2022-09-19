Nine drug peddlers held; over five kg charras recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Monday arrested Nine drug peddlers and recovered over five kg charras from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Khurram Shehzad for having 1200 grams charras while Pirwadhai police netted Bismaullah Jan and recovered 1310 grams charras.

In another raid, Rawat police rounded up Adil Hussain for possessing 1340 grams charras.

He informed the district police arrested total nine drug peddlers from different areas and seized 5250 grams charras from their possession.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations were underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.