Nine drug peddlers including a two members inter provincial gang arrested

District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani has said that nine drug peddlers including a two members inter provincial gang has been arrested and collectively a 37 kg charas and 6 kg opium has been recovered from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani has said that nine drug peddlers including a two members inter provincial gang has been arrested and collectively a 37 kg charas and 6 kg opium has been recovered from their possession .

All have been sent behind the bars after registeration of cases against them under the relevant acts.

DPO Attock while giving details told journalists that those arrested include Gulmin r/o Peshawar and Jan Muhammad r/o Bara (both members of inter provincial gang) while others arrested include Aamir Shahzad , Usman , Mehboob Alam , Waseem , Mubashir , Naeem and Naeem Khan .

DPO Khalid Hamdani said that operation against anti social elements will remain continue and no linient view will be taken in this context . Operation against procliamed offenders has also been launched, he added.