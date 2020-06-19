UrduPoint.com
Nine Drug Peddlers Including A Two Members Inter Provincial Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani has said that nine drug peddlers including a two members inter provincial gang has been arrested and collectively a 37 kg charas and 6 kg opium has been recovered from their possession

All have been sent behind the bars after registeration of cases against them under the relevant acts.

DPO Attock while giving details told journalists that those arrested include Gulmin r/o Peshawar and Jan Muhammad r/o Bara (both members of inter provincial gang) while others arrested include Aamir Shahzad , Usman , Mehboob Alam , Waseem , Mubashir , Naeem and Naeem Khan .

DPO Khalid Hamdani said that operation against anti social elements will remain continue and no linient view will be taken in this context . Operation against procliamed offenders has also been launched, he added.

