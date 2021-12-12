Nine drug pusher held, more than 8 kg drugs recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested nine drug pusher and recovered more than 8 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Kahuta Police held drug pusher Waseem and recovered 3.5 kg drugs from his possession while the vehicle used by the accused was also seized.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police arrested drug dealer Muhammad Bashrat and recovered 1.4 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Wah Cantt police nabbed Muhammad Riasat and recovered 1.

4 kg drugs from his possession.

Morgah police arrested six drug pusher Muhammad Amir, Zain Shahid, Umer, Umair Nadeem, Ismail and Asfand yar and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases under drug act and started investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail appreciated the performance of police teams and said that those involved in drug businesses would be dealt with iron hand.