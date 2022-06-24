Nine Ehsaas retailers face FIRs on illegal deductions

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant director Ehsaas Kifalat Programme Muhammad Zafar Ali embarked on inspection of Ehsaas retailers in Muzaffargarh city and other parts of the district and got cases registered against the retailers found to be deducting money illegally from payments meant for beneficiaries besides extorting money from others in the name of their registration.

The official paid visits to different areas of the district including Shah Jamal, Gad Pur, Mohib Jahanian, Shah Garh, Basira, Langar Sarai, Khan Garh besides many retailers in Muzaffargarh city where he observed the payment process and spotted those making payments after illegal deductions.

He got FIRs registered against the accused with police stations of Shah Jamal and Karam Daad Qureshi and deducted payments were returned to the women. Ehsaas retailers named in the FIRs included Naveed Mobile, Chand Mobile, Al-Hassan Mobile, Bismillah Mobile, Baloch Mobile, Al-Abbas Mobile, Shahid Mobile, Nawab Mobil;e and Ayub mobile shops.