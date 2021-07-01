UrduPoint.com
Nine Employees Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education suspended nine employees of Deputy District Officer (DDO) Education offices on the charge of absence from duty.

A spokesman of Education department said that CEO Education, Ali Ahmad Siyan went on a surprise visit to offices of DDO Education City and DDO Education Sadar and found nine employees absent from duty.

Out of them, six were posted at DDO Education Saddar Office and three were with DDO Education City Office.

The CEO Education suspended the absentees and further departmental action was in progress, the spokesman added.

More Stories From Pakistan

