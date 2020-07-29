Nine EOs promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The director general of the Punjab Emergency Service posted upgraded nine Emergency Officers from BS-17 to BS-18 as District Emergency Officers whereas nine Senior District Emergency Officer upgraded in BS 19 posted as Regional Emergency Officers (REOs).

During a meeting, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer said that all upgraded officers had been given responsibilities of independent command of the districts and division to ensure the uniform standards of the Service across Punjab.

The nine upgraded Rescue Officer from BS -18 to BS19 was given responsibilities of Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) of nine divisions of Punjab.

Dr Muhammad Azam was given charge as REO Lahore, Dr Abdur Rahman as REO Rawalpindi, Dr Faisal Mehmood as REO Sargodha, REO Dr Ejaz Anjum as REO Multan, Dr Muhammad Irshad ul Haq as REO DG Khan, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq as REO Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Natiq Hayat as REO Sahiwal, Dr Abdul Sattar as REO Bahawalpur, and Syed Kamal Abid as REO Gujjaranwal.

Besides, nine upgraded Emergency Officers from BS-17 to BS-18 in second phase were also given charge of District Emergency Officers (DEOs) and posted in the districts of Punjab. Dr Muhammad Khalid DEO Khanewal, Dr Nayyar Alam DEO Muzaffargarh, Engr Hafiz Abdul Rasheed DEO Khushab, Engr Danish Khalil DEO Vehari, Naveed Iqbal DEO Sialkot, Muhammad Naeem Akhter DEO Narowal, Ahmad Kamal DEO Jhang, Ali Hussain DEO Rawalpindi and Dr Adil Hussain had been posted as District Emergency Officer RY Khan.