Nine factory units sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The environment protection department on Tuesday sealed units of nine factories over polluting the environment.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Deputy Director Environment Farhat Abbas Kamoka said teams of the department checked 35 factories and brick kilns as nine factories were emitting excessive smoke.

To which, a total fine of Rs 300,000 had been imposed on owners besides sealing the units whichwere situated at Sheikhupura, Millat, Daewoo and Sargodha Roads.