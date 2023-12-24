Open Menu

Nine Family Members Die As House Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Nine family members die as house catches fire

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) At least 9 persons of the same family were killed as their house engulfed in flames due to an electricity short circuit in Qalandarabad here Sunday. The local emergency response team, Rescue 1122, swiftly mobilized its teams and recovered 8 bodies.

The Rescue 1122, along with three ambulances and locals made concerted efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents. Unfortunately, the wood and clay house quickly caught fire, impeding rescue activities. Consequently, nine family members were trapped within the collapsing structure and lost their lives.

After hours of intense efforts, Rescue 1122 successfully recovered all the bodies buried in the debris, marking the completion of the search operation. Emergency Officer Hafeez ur Rahman is overseeing the operation, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response.

The deceased persons were identified as the wife of Zakir, four daughters and four sons, including Hashim, Qasim, Hasan, and Sufyan.

The community mourns the loss as authorities work to investigate the cause of the tragic incident and ensure the safety of other residents in the area.

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Wife Same Rescue 1122 Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

14 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

15 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

15 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

15 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

15 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

15 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan