Nine family members die as house catches fire

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) At least 9 persons of the same family were killed as their house engulfed in flames due to an electricity short circuit in Qalandarabad here Sunday. The local emergency response team, Rescue 1122, swiftly mobilized its teams and recovered 8 bodies.

The Rescue 1122, along with three ambulances and locals made concerted efforts to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents. Unfortunately, the wood and clay house quickly caught fire, impeding rescue activities. Consequently, nine family members were trapped within the collapsing structure and lost their lives.

After hours of intense efforts, Rescue 1122 successfully recovered all the bodies buried in the debris, marking the completion of the search operation. Emergency Officer Hafeez ur Rahman is overseeing the operation, ensuring a coordinated and efficient response.

The deceased persons were identified as the wife of Zakir, four daughters and four sons, including Hashim, Qasim, Hasan, and Sufyan.

The community mourns the loss as authorities work to investigate the cause of the tragic incident and ensure the safety of other residents in the area.