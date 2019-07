Nine farmers registered in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Punjab Livestock department registered nine poultry farmers in Faisalabad on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Livestock department registered nine poultry farmers in Faisalabad on Monday.

Director Livestock Dr Saleha Gull, in a formal ceremony here, gave registration certificates to nine farmers including four from tehsil Tandlianwala,three of Sammundri and two of tehsil Saddar, said a spokesman of Livestock department.