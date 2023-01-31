Nine fertilizers dealers booked in December

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Nine fertilizer dealers were booked while so many dealers were fined Rs 276,000 for hoarding and overcharging fertilizers in the district during last December.

This was told by Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood while briefing the Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Tuesday.

He said that 85,000 bags of urea fertilizer were required for wheat crop in the district in next February, however, district administration had been requested to meet the demand of fertilizers.

A stock of 18,500 bags of urea fertilizers were available in the district, he said,adding that demand and supply were being monitored on daily basis to ensurethe availability of fertilizers for farmers.