Nine FESCO officers promoted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) promotion board has promoted 9 officers from BPS-18 to BPS-19 as Additional Directors under time scale up-gradation.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that among the promoted include: Deputy Director (Security) Maj (R) Muzaffar Qadir Malik; Director (Labor & Legal) Farrukh Aftab; Senior Engineer/Xen Headquarters Syed Saqib Hussain; Deputy Manager (Contract Management) Muhammad Abdullah; Xen (P&I) Muhammad Zubair; Xen Construction Division Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmad; Technical Officer Sargodha Circle Mudassar Ahmad; Technical Officer Jhang Circle Liaquat Ali Awan and Xen Operation Mianwali DivisionAftab Ali.

A notification in this regard has been issued.