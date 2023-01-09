Nine food points penalized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fines on nine food points and three milk-carrying vehicles for violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at 06 restaurants, a grocery store, an Ice cream shop and a bakery production unit in the division and imposed fines amounting to Rs 131,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and not following previous notices.

Meanwhile, food safety teams under the supervision of PFA Deputy Director Shahbaz Sarwar, inspected various milk-carrying vehicles on various roads of the city and imposed fines of Rs 6,000 on the owners of three vehicles.

The PFA team also discarded 30 liters of unhygienic water, 07 liters cold drinks, 5 kg salt, 5 liters oil, 5 kg sweets and 4 kg sub-standard spices.

The team also shutdown production unit of an oil making factory on violation.

As many as 57 notices were issued to owners of food points for selling substandard and unhygienic food.

Citizens should contact food safety Helpline 1223 to lodge their complaints aboutunhygienic food, officials added.