Nine food points sealed over violations across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority shut down nine food outlets and imposed hefty fines on numerous food business operators in a crackdown against adulterators and unhygienic eateries across Punjab.

Teams visited hundreds of food points to check quality of food, safety standards and hygiene issues.

PFA DG Khan team raided Waseem Saleem Bakers and sealed it due to using substandard oil, not having sheet on the working table, doing business without a food license and worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

The authority also sealed a karyana store in Lodhran for selling tainted spices and preserving food at foot level.

In Sargodha, the team sealed a production unit of Javed Karyana & Sweets Shop over the presence of insects and rats as well as for using substandard colours in the preparation of sweet.

In another raid, the PFA closed down Punjab Hotel due to using adulterated spices and failing to meet food safety standards.

The raiding team has confiscated 15kg chilli, 210kg flour, spices and a huge quantity of expired beverages.

It shut down Khan Karyana store for selling expired beverages in Khushab. A meat safety team raided Ali Haider Beef Shop in Faisalabad and sealed it over failure to produce medical certificates, poor hygiene and the presence of washroom in the working area.

The raiding team discarded 40kg unhygienic beef after taking into custody from the spot. Allah Hu Milk Shop was closed down on selling adulterated milk.

Further, the PFA raided Abid Hussain Karyana Store in Chinniot and sealed it over neglected the previous instructions. PFA Gujarat meat safety team sealed Goga ButtBeef Shop in Gujarat for poor arrangements of sewerage, not covered meatand non-compliance of instructions.