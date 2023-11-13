Nine gamblers arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 36,800, 06 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police conducted a raid and arrested those gamblers who were identified as Saeed, Khurram, Zaheer Shah, Kashif, Iqbal, Syed Zowar, Daniyal, Rafafat, and Tanveer.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation.

SP Potohar commended the police team and said that gambling is the root of all social evils, such accused cannot escape from the grip of the law.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have also arrested 07 illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers during the operation.

Police have recovered illegal weapons and liquor from their possession while further investigation was in progress.