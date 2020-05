MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Khangrah Police claimed to arrest nine alleged gamblers during a raid on Wednesday.

According to police sources, sub inspector Ameer Nawaz along with his team raided at gambling-den Bhutta Korai and managed to arrest nine gamblers.

The police team also recovered stake money Rs 33,290.

Case have been registered against the alleged outlaws.