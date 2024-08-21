Open Menu

Nine Gamblers Arrested During Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Nine gamblers arrested during operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 14,700, and seven mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police raided and arrested the gamblers who were identified as Zubair, Wajid, Altaf, Mozaal, Nasir, Ilyas, Naeem, Taheed, and Nisar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the performance of the police team and emphasized that the arrested accused will be presented in court with solid evidence. He also noted that gambling is the root cause of other crimes and assured that efforts will be continued against such elements without any discrimination.

