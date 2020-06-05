Nine gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

The Gulberg police arrested nine gamblers and seized Rs 14,740 stake money from them here on Friday

A police team raided the gambling den and arrested Usman and 8 others and recovered stake money from them.

A case has been registered and the accused sent behind the bars.