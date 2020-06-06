Nine gamblers arrested in Faisalabad

Razaabad police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered bet money from den here Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Razaabad police have arrested nine gamblers and recovered bet money from den here Saturday.

According to the police spokesperson, a police team conducted a raid at gambling den in its limits and arrested Awais and eight other gamblers.

Police recovered stake money amounting to Rs 4,800 and registered a case against all the accused.